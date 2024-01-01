Musée Nationale des Arts et Traditions du Gabon

The National Museum of Art and Tradition has exhibitions on tribal crafts and culture, and a great collection of masks and stone carvings. A guided tour (usually only available in French) helps to contextualise a lot of the items on display. Despite the opening hours given, it might not actually be open.
