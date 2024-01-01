Musée Nationale des Arts et Traditions du Gabon

Libreville

The National Museum of Art and Tradition has exhibitions on tribal crafts and culture, and a great collection of masks and stone carvings. A guided tour (usually only available in French) helps to contextualise a lot of the items on display. Despite the opening hours given, it might not actually be open.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pongara National Park

    Pongara National Park

    10.7 MILES

    Wonderful lodges, beautiful beaches and a wealth of animals makes Pongara the perfect escape from Libreville. Lodges provide excursions to see the…

  • Akanda National Park

    Akanda National Park

    14.45 MILES

    Of vital importance to migrating birds, juvenile fish and nesting green turtles, Akanda National Park lies along the bays of Mondah and Corisco, an easy…

  • Eglise de St-Michel de Nkembo

    Eglise de St-Michel de Nkembo

    1.84 MILES

    Highly decorated with carved pillars, bright murals and a big statue of St George killing the dragon, this church can hold up to 3000 people. The sculptor…

  • Presidential Palace

    Presidential Palace

    0.51 MILES

    The main 'sight' in town is the golden glass Presidential Palace, a vast seafront monolith from which the Bongo dynasty rules Gabon. It was built in the…

View more attractions

