Of vital importance to migrating birds, juvenile fish and nesting green turtles, Akanda National Park lies along the bays of Mondah and Corisco, an easy day trip from Libreville. It encompasses 540 sq km of mangroves and glorious beaches backed by forest. See orchids and other epiphytes, along with enormous trees and ancient plants. Permits are available from ANPN (National Parks Board) office in Libreville. Access by pirogue (CFA100,000 per day) from the town of Ambowè or from Cap Estérias.

Akanda is a Ramsar Convention Wetland of International Importance.