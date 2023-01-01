Pongara National Park

Wonderful lodges, beautiful beaches and a wealth of animals makes Pongara the perfect escape from Libreville. Lodges provide excursions to see the leatherback turtles that lay their eggs on the beach from November to March, and to explore the region to see elephants, buffaloes, red river hogs and monkeys. In the dry season (July to October), humpback whales visit the region. Permits are available from the Conservation Officer on site. If you stay in the lodges, this should be included in the rate.