Loango National Park

Coastline and estuary, savannah and rainforest make for a diverse array of animals and birds in this superb park. There's always something to see: elephants on the beach from January to April, crocodiles making nests in November and new grass sprouting in June that brings the sitatungas. Big-game fishing in the estuary and at sea is hugely popular, especially for the tarpoon from November to April. Permits are available from the ANPN offices in Omboué and in Gamba.

If you are staying in one of the lodges, permits will be included in the rate.