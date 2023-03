Madame Bichet, mother of the first priest at this mission, certainly had connections in Paris. In 1889 she asked Gustav Eiffel to ship the plans and materials to build St Anne's Mission. It stands a rusty red on the lagoon and pilgrims still make the journey. There's also a church built of bamboo. Visits can be arranged through Hôtel Olako in Omboué (per person in a group of four CFA20,000).