Uzès
Storybook-pretty Uzès is renowned for its Renaissance architecture, a reminder of the days when it was an important trading centre – especially for silk, linen and liquorice. But it also has strong Roman links: water was delivered here via the Pont du Gard aqueduct en route to Nîmes, 25km to the southwest.
Highlights here include the ducal palace, the cathedral, elegant mansions and the arcaded central square, place aux Herbes, which hosts a lively farmers market every Wednesday and Saturday. For foodies, Uzès' biggest appeal is its cache of sublime places to dine.
- Duché
- Cathédrale St-Théodont
Built in 1090 on the site of a Roman temple, Uzès' cathedral was partially destroyed in both the 13th and 16th centuries and stripped during the French…
- MMusée du Bonbon Haribo
Uzès’ history as a confectionery centre lives on at this Wonka-esque museum, which explores the sweets-making process from the early 20th century through…
- JJardin Médiéval
This delightful garden contains a wealth of plants and flowers that served a variety of purposes for their medieval planters: medicinal, nutritional and…
Duché
Cathédrale St-Théodont
Musée du Bonbon Haribo
Jardin Médiéval
