Storybook-pretty Uzès is renowned for its Renaissance architecture, a reminder of the days when it was an important trading centre – especially for silk, linen and liquorice. But it also has strong Roman links: water was delivered here via the Pont du Gard aqueduct en route to Nîmes, 25km to the southwest.

Highlights here include the ducal palace, the cathedral, elegant mansions and the arcaded central square, place aux Herbes, which hosts a lively farmers market every Wednesday and Saturday. For foodies, Uzès' biggest appeal is its cache of sublime places to dine.