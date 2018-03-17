Essential information

Health
Air
Bus
Land
See more

Sights

See more

Tours and activities

See more

Tips and articles

Article

Shopping for secrets: Paris' covered passages exposed

The passages couverts (covered arcades) of Paris are as beautiful as they are enigmatic...

Article

Route AD 66: road-tripping the Roman ruins of southern France

The ancient is coming back into vogue in southern France. In 2019, two new museums will shine a spotlight on Roman history: Nîmes’ Musée de la Romanité and the Musée Régional de la Narbonne Antique...

Article

The vinyl frontier: a crate digger’s guide to Paris

Vinyl record sales are at a 25-year high, but for many globetrotting collectors, digging the forgotten crates of backstreet music stores and sifting through unwanted bric-a-brac to find a rare slab of wax is already a...

See more

From the store