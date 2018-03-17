Article

Shopping for secrets: Paris' covered passages exposed

The passages couverts (covered arcades) of Paris are as beautiful as they are enigmatic. Tucked behind decorative archways, the historic shopping passages situated on the Right Bank exude a sense of city life before Baron Haussmann's wrecking ball brought in spacious boulevards. Dating back to the 19th century, the passages couverts have fallen in and out of fashion for years, but those that weren’t demolished along the way are now remarkable curios that are largely considered chic once again...