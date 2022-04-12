Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…
Toulouse, Gers & Vallée du Tarn
Gastronomy and good living are the passions underpinning this sun-kissed corner of southwestern France.
At the heart of the region's farms and flower-sprinkled meadows is Toulouse, a city of pink stone invigorated by galleries and nightlife aplenty. Beyond here, stocky bastides (fortified towns), like hilltop Cordes-sur-Ciel and seductive Lectoure, snooze between vineyards and rolling pastures. Slicing through is the formidable Canal du Midi, a 17th-century feat of engineering now plied by idling houseboaters. Meanwhile tables groan under hefty dishes like cassoulet and confit duck, with splashes of complex Gaillac wine.
Once you’ve enjoyed your fill of Toulouse’s festivals, music and cutting-edge art, it’s time to slow down. Head west to the Gers département, famous for its lush countryside and Armagnac liqueur, or east to magnificent Albi, which remains largely underrated.
If at all possible, lose track of time: this delightful region is best experienced at a dawdle.
Explore Toulouse, Gers & Vallée du Tarn
- Musée Toulouse-Lautrec
Lodged inside the Palais de la Berbie (built in the early Middle Ages for the town's archbishop), this wonderful museum offers an overview of Albi's most…
- Cité de l’Espace
The fantastic space museum on the city's eastern outskirts brings Toulouse's illustrious aeronautical history to life through hands-on exhibits, including…
- CCathédrale Ste-Cécile
Resembling a castle more than a cathedral, this formidable edifice in orange brick rises above Vieil Albi like an apparition. Its defensive walls hark…
- Couvent des Jacobins
This elegant ecclesiastical structure is the mother church of the Dominican order, founded in 1215. First admire the Église des Jacobins' ornate stained…
- MMusée et Jardin du Canal du Midi
Understand France’s mightiest man-made waterway, the Unesco World Heritage Canal du Midi, through illuminating exhibitions and short films at this museum…
- LLectoure
It's something of a surprise to come across a place of such historical wealth in such a remote part of the Gers département, well away from any major…
- Basilique St-Sernin
This well-preserved Romanesque edifice is built from golden and rose-hued stonework up to the tip of the octogonal bell tower. Entry is free, but it’s…
- Place du Capitole
Toulouse's magnificent main square is the city's literal and metaphorical heart, where Toulousiens turn out en masse on sunny evenings to sip a coffee or…
- Musée des Augustins
Located within a former Augustinian monastery, this fine-arts museum spans the Roman era through to the early 20th century. Echoing stairwells and high…
