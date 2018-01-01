Welcome to The Jura Mountains

The dark wooded hills, limestone plateaux, rolling dairy country and vine-wreathed villages of the Jura Mountains stretch for about 250km from Lake Geneva northeast to Belfort, along both sides of the Franco–Swiss border. Rural, deeply traditional and un petit peu eccentric, the Jura – from a Gaulish word meaning ‘forest’ – is ideal if you're seeking serenity, authentic farmstays and the simple pleasures of mountain life. Wayside farms invite you to stop, relax and sample the tangy delights of Comté cheese and vin jaune (yellow wine) – a sure way to experience those ‘ahhh, c’est la vie…’ moments.

