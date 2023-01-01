Fontaines Pétrifiantes

The Papon family put St-Nectaire's hot springs to creative use at the 'Petrifying Fountains', channelling the mineral-rich waters to make art. Calcium-heavy water lashing against an object gradually causes a mineral build-up; using a 14m-high waterfall, the Papon family let artistic moulds get drenched until mineral sculptures take shape. The well-designed museum and showroom are truly original and there's a gift shop full of mineral art.