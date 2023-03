This ornate Romanesque church on a hilltop is unmissable as you arrive in St-Nectaire, and it's worth the uphill walk to look inside. Within, you'll see a bust of Saint Baudime and a statue of the Virgin Mary, both dating back to the 12th century, and carved capitals atop the columns in the choir.

Scenes from the life of Saint Nectaire, such as raising the dead, are graphically depicted, as well as a tangle of apocalyptic figures judging, lamenting and weighing the souls of the damned.