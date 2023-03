The relatively shallow (and thus warmish) waters of Lac Chambon, 1.5km west of Murol, make this crater lake a much-loved place for families to splash around in summer. Canoes and pedalos can be rented from operators along the shore during summer. Even in winter the frost-dusted beaches are popular with ramblers. Walking the trail around the shore takes an hour.

There are toilets and picnic tables near the summer-only tourist information point on the main beach.