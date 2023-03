Pick a round of St-Nectaire cheese, along with terrines, jams and other regional nibbles, from this dairy shop across the road from the Grottes du Cornadore. To learn the secrets of how it's made, stay for a 35-minute guided tour (including a nibble of moreish St-Nectaire).

Tour times vary by demand and season but there are usually three to six per day; enquire ahead if possible.