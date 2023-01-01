Dating back to 1866, the Musée Mandet's splendid collection of art is arranged across two atmospheric hôtels particuliers (town houses). Exploring these beautifully restored buildings is part of the charm, while the art on display is impressively broad in scope: antique Egyptian art, medieval religious works, Dutch masters and cutting-edge modern installations each have their own space.

Rooms 8 and 9 are worth a look for their assembly of lavish furniture and recreations of the 18th-century salon ambience.