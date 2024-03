Gasp at the daredevil quarrying feats of Volvic's past in this kid-friendly museum. There are subterranean passages to explore (bring a jacket) and flash-bang audiovisuals that bring to life the region's volcanic history. There's English subtitling and a visit takes up to 1½ hours.

It's a 500m walk west of Volvic's tourist office, along rue du Calvaire.