Peer into this shadowy late-14th-century church to see Riom's most prized relics. The Vierge noire (Black Madonna) dates to the 13th or 14th century. Above the exterior door is the Vierge à l’Oiseau, depicting the Virgin and Child accompanied by a fluttering bird, a copy of the 14th-century original conserved inside.

The statue was inspired by legends that young Jesus modelled birds in clay and brought them to life.