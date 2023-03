This medieval fortress glowers over Volvic from its 600m-high hilltop perch. A watchtower is thought to have stood here since the 10th century, but the square castle keep and round tower date to the 1200s and 1300s. During summer you can take guided tours of the kitchens, Gothic courtyard and defensive tower. It's also an impressive photo-op from outside.

Follow signs outside the castle to walk the easy 3km Château Circuit (allow 1½ hours).