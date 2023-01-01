Learn about Volvic's world-famous mineral water at the company's Espace d'Information, a 10-minute walk west of Volvic's tourist office. Free hour-long factory tours (in French) of its nearby bottling facility are available between mid-April and early September. Book ahead for tours in English.

English-language tours take place once daily from Monday to Friday in July and August, or once a week (Tuesdays) at other times – booking a week in advance is essential.

Outside, walking trails (from 45 minutes to two hours) fan into the lush surrounds, linking with the GR441.