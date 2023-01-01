Roches Tuilière et Sanadoire

One kilometre north of the turn-off to Lac de Guéry is a lookout that gazes towards two of the Sancy region's most noteworthy geological features. The formidable Roche Tuillière (1288m) and Roche Sanadoire (1286m) are slumbering volcanoes, sculpted by glacial movement millennia ago. Poking out of a canopy of forest, they form an attractive mirror image that has become one of the most photographed views in the Sancy.