Basilique Notre-Dame

The Romanesque basilica towering over Orcival is one of the most impressive churches in the Auvergne. With its octagonal tower and broad stone arches, 12th-century Notre-Dame is as imposing as a castle. It was built over holy tombs laid waste by Norman invaders and today houses the 12th-century Virgin of Orcival icon, the focus of Ascension Day pilgrimages since the 6th century. Inside, take time to admire carved capitals on top of the graceful stone pillars, and the shadowy crypt.

Look out for intricate details on the church's exterior too, including the south door's animal and human-headed hinges.