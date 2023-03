An enigmatic imprint of the distant past stands atop the summit of Puy de Dôme: a 1st-century Gallo-Roman temple undergoing gradual restoration. Constructed here to allow it to be visible all the way from Augustonemetum (now Clermont-Ferrand), the temple lay in ruins until its rediscovery in the 19th century. There's a visitors centre that explains the region's Roman history.

The visitors centre follows the opening hours of the Panoramique des Dômes.