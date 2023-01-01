The Auvergne's long-extinct volcanoes are brought back to life in spectacular style at Vulcania theme park, 15km west of Clermont on the D941. Combining an educational museum with thrills and spills, highlights include 12-minute 'dynamic 3D' film Awakening of the Auvergne Giants, depicting volcanic eruptions complete with air blasts and water spray, a Tornado Alley audiovisual, and the Cité des Enfants (Kids' City), with activities specially geared for three- to seven-year-olds.

In summer, check the website for evening events including fireworks and parades.

Vulcania was dreamt up by French geologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who were tragically killed in a volcanic eruption on Mt Unzen in Japan a year before its 1992 opening.