Fans of French formal gardens will enjoy the 15th-century Château de Cordès, 2.5km north of Orcival off D27. Visitors can explore the manicured lawns and precision-trimmed hedges planned out by Versailles’ landscape artist Le Nôtre in 1695, and follow a guided tour inside the château's fairy-tale stone towers.

There are three daily tours (French only) during July and August.