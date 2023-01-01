La Ferme Bellonte

To buy cheese from the source (and get a little muddy), take the winding road 3km uphill from St-Nectaire to this multi-generational family dairy farm. Kids will love watching the milking of the cows (early morning or late afternoon), while fromage fans can admire fresh batches of cheese being pressed into moulds.

In the adjoining shop, grab a whole St-Nectaire cheese for €16.50. Other delightful dairy products, such as Bleu d'Auvergne, Cantal and Fourme d'Ambert, start at around €10 per half-kilo.