©Victorpalych/Shutterstock

Savoie

The mountainous Savoie extends from Lake Geneva's southern shores to western Europe's highest peak, mighty Mont Blanc (4810m).

Savoie has been a magnet for health-conscious, well-heeled jet-setters since an 18th-century thermal spa boom in still-chic towns like Aix-les-Bains and Évian-les-Bains. Today, winter sports are Savoie's raison d'être. Snowheads travel far and wide for resorts that are among the largest and most snow-sure in Europe. The crème de la crème are Les Trois Vallées, Chamonix and Val d’Isère, which glitter with premium accommodation and restaurants. Slightly easier on the wallet and still accessing wondrous snow are Les Portes du Soleil and St-Gervais. Come summer, mountain bikers and hikers venture to the rugged, cave-speckled regional parks of Chartreuse, Vanoise and Bauges.

Almost as pleasing is Savoie's traditional cuisine, a farmhouse menu of melted cheese, saucisson sec (dried sausage) and herbal liqueurs – burned off rapidly by mountain adventures (we hope).

Explore Savoie

  • Aiguille du Midi

    The great rocky fang of the Aiguille du Midi (3842m), rising from the Mont Blanc massif, is one of Chamonix’ most distinctive features. The 360-degree…

  • Mer de Glace

    France’s largest glacier, the 200m-deep 'Sea of Ice', flows 7km down the northern side of Mont Blanc, scarred with crevasses formed by the immense…

  • V

    Ville Ancienne

    Chambéry's medieval Old Town reveals its beauty gradually. Rush through its lanes and you risk missing hidden courtyards, murals and well-preserved 14th-…

  • P

    Parc National de la Vanoise

    More than 100 mountain peaks tower above 3000m in this spectacular preserve. Between June and late September, 400km of walking trails grant access to the…

  • C

    Château de Menthon-St-Bernard

    Twenty-three generations of the De Menthon family have lived within 1000-year-old Château de Menthon-St-Bernard. The birthplace of St Bernard in 1008 –…

  • C

    Château des Ducs de Savoie

    Medieval walls, Gothic tracery, trompe l'oeil detailing…Chambéry's château has acquired a wealth of styles since its founding in the 11th century. Once…

  • C

    Caves de la Chartreuse

    Comprising a museum, cellars, bar/tasting room and gift shop, the Chartreuse Cellars lead visitors through centuries of liqueur history. The distillation…

  • P

    Parc Naturel Régional de Chartreuse

    Limestone promontories, dense forests and a powerful liqueur are the signature features of this 767-sq-km regional park. The 1300km of marked walking…

  • C

    Château d’Annecy

    With commanding views across the ochre rooftops of the Vieille Ville (Old Town) to the Massif des Bauges, the Château d’Annecy is at once imposing and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Savoie.

  • See

    Aiguille du Midi

    The great rocky fang of the Aiguille du Midi (3842m), rising from the Mont Blanc massif, is one of Chamonix’ most distinctive features. The 360-degree…

  • See

    Mer de Glace

    France’s largest glacier, the 200m-deep 'Sea of Ice', flows 7km down the northern side of Mont Blanc, scarred with crevasses formed by the immense…

  • See

    Ville Ancienne

    Chambéry's medieval Old Town reveals its beauty gradually. Rush through its lanes and you risk missing hidden courtyards, murals and well-preserved 14th-…

  • See

    Parc National de la Vanoise

    More than 100 mountain peaks tower above 3000m in this spectacular preserve. Between June and late September, 400km of walking trails grant access to the…

  • See

    Château de Menthon-St-Bernard

    Twenty-three generations of the De Menthon family have lived within 1000-year-old Château de Menthon-St-Bernard. The birthplace of St Bernard in 1008 –…

  • See

    Château des Ducs de Savoie

    Medieval walls, Gothic tracery, trompe l'oeil detailing…Chambéry's château has acquired a wealth of styles since its founding in the 11th century. Once…

  • See

    Caves de la Chartreuse

    Comprising a museum, cellars, bar/tasting room and gift shop, the Chartreuse Cellars lead visitors through centuries of liqueur history. The distillation…

  • See

    Parc Naturel Régional de Chartreuse

    Limestone promontories, dense forests and a powerful liqueur are the signature features of this 767-sq-km regional park. The 1300km of marked walking…

  • See

    Château d’Annecy

    With commanding views across the ochre rooftops of the Vieille Ville (Old Town) to the Massif des Bauges, the Château d’Annecy is at once imposing and…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Savoie

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.