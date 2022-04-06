The great rocky fang of the Aiguille du Midi (3842m), rising from the Mont Blanc massif, is one of Chamonix’ most distinctive features. The 360-degree…
Savoie
The mountainous Savoie extends from Lake Geneva's southern shores to western Europe's highest peak, mighty Mont Blanc (4810m).
Savoie has been a magnet for health-conscious, well-heeled jet-setters since an 18th-century thermal spa boom in still-chic towns like Aix-les-Bains and Évian-les-Bains. Today, winter sports are Savoie's raison d'être. Snowheads travel far and wide for resorts that are among the largest and most snow-sure in Europe. The crème de la crème are Les Trois Vallées, Chamonix and Val d’Isère, which glitter with premium accommodation and restaurants. Slightly easier on the wallet and still accessing wondrous snow are Les Portes du Soleil and St-Gervais. Come summer, mountain bikers and hikers venture to the rugged, cave-speckled regional parks of Chartreuse, Vanoise and Bauges.
Almost as pleasing is Savoie's traditional cuisine, a farmhouse menu of melted cheese, saucisson sec (dried sausage) and herbal liqueurs – burned off rapidly by mountain adventures (we hope).
Explore Savoie
- Aiguille du Midi
- Mer de Glace
France’s largest glacier, the 200m-deep 'Sea of Ice', flows 7km down the northern side of Mont Blanc, scarred with crevasses formed by the immense…
- VVille Ancienne
Chambéry's medieval Old Town reveals its beauty gradually. Rush through its lanes and you risk missing hidden courtyards, murals and well-preserved 14th-…
- PParc National de la Vanoise
More than 100 mountain peaks tower above 3000m in this spectacular preserve. Between June and late September, 400km of walking trails grant access to the…
- CChâteau de Menthon-St-Bernard
Twenty-three generations of the De Menthon family have lived within 1000-year-old Château de Menthon-St-Bernard. The birthplace of St Bernard in 1008 –…
- CChâteau des Ducs de Savoie
Medieval walls, Gothic tracery, trompe l'oeil detailing…Chambéry's château has acquired a wealth of styles since its founding in the 11th century. Once…
- CCaves de la Chartreuse
Comprising a museum, cellars, bar/tasting room and gift shop, the Chartreuse Cellars lead visitors through centuries of liqueur history. The distillation…
- PParc Naturel Régional de Chartreuse
Limestone promontories, dense forests and a powerful liqueur are the signature features of this 767-sq-km regional park. The 1300km of marked walking…
- CChâteau d’Annecy
With commanding views across the ochre rooftops of the Vieille Ville (Old Town) to the Massif des Bauges, the Château d’Annecy is at once imposing and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Savoie.
Aiguille du Midi
Mer de Glace
Ville Ancienne
Parc National de la Vanoise
Château de Menthon-St-Bernard
Château des Ducs de Savoie
Caves de la Chartreuse
Parc Naturel Régional de Chartreuse
Château d’Annecy
