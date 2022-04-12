Dominated by the eponymous elegance of Aix-en-Provence, picturesque Pays d’Aix ('Aix Country'), is a classic Provençal territory of wooded hills, prosperous farms and vineyards, and charismatic stone villages perched on the hillsides that once gave them defensive advantages. Made perhaps most famous by Paul Cézanne, who painted this landscape extensively (especially the iron-grey eminence of Montagne Ste-Victoire) it still draws locals and foreigners alike to its many delights. Hiking is a popular pastime here, and there are some fabulous restaurants just a short drive from Aix.