©Christian Mueller/Shutterstock

Pays d’Aix

Dominated by the eponymous elegance of Aix-en-Provence, picturesque Pays d’Aix ('Aix Country'), is a classic Provençal territory of wooded hills, prosperous farms and vineyards, and charismatic stone villages perched on the hillsides that once gave them defensive advantages. Made perhaps most famous by Paul Cézanne, who painted this landscape extensively (especially the iron-grey eminence of Montagne Ste-Victoire) it still draws locals and foreigners alike to its many delights. Hiking is a popular pastime here, and there are some fabulous restaurants just a short drive from Aix.

Explore Pays d’Aix

  • Musée Granet

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • M

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • C

    Caumont Centre d’Art

    The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…

  • C

    Château la Coste

    The vine-clad slopes, woods and and olive groves of this Provençal estate are graced by harmonious examples of art and architecture, including work by…

  • C

    Cours Mirabeau

    No streetscape better epitomises Provence’s most graceful city than this 440m-long, fountain-studded street, sprinkled with Renaissance hôtels…

  • C

    Camp des Milles

    Eight kilometres southwest of Aix is the town of Les Milles, where this imposing factory produced bricks and tiles from 1882 until 31 August 1939, when it…

  • V

    Vieil Aix

    One of Aix' great charms is its historical centre: ramble through it, drinking in divine streetscapes as you choose which historical, cultural or culinary…

  • C

    Château Simone

    Wine has been grown here for longer than history records, and this vineyard still produces 80% of the wine bearing the Palette AOC. Vines surrounding the…

  • F

    Fondation Victor Vasarely

    This gallery, 4km west of the city, was designed by Hungarian optical-art innovator Victor Vasarely (1906–97). An architectural masterpiece, it has 16…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pays d’Aix.

  • See

    Musée Granet

    Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …

  • See

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • See

    Caumont Centre d’Art

    The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…

  • See

    Château la Coste

    The vine-clad slopes, woods and and olive groves of this Provençal estate are graced by harmonious examples of art and architecture, including work by…

  • See

    Cours Mirabeau

    No streetscape better epitomises Provence’s most graceful city than this 440m-long, fountain-studded street, sprinkled with Renaissance hôtels…

  • See

    Camp des Milles

    Eight kilometres southwest of Aix is the town of Les Milles, where this imposing factory produced bricks and tiles from 1882 until 31 August 1939, when it…

  • See

    Vieil Aix

    One of Aix' great charms is its historical centre: ramble through it, drinking in divine streetscapes as you choose which historical, cultural or culinary…

  • See

    Château Simone

    Wine has been grown here for longer than history records, and this vineyard still produces 80% of the wine bearing the Palette AOC. Vines surrounding the…

  • See

    Fondation Victor Vasarely

    This gallery, 4km west of the city, was designed by Hungarian optical-art innovator Victor Vasarely (1906–97). An architectural masterpiece, it has 16…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Pays d’Aix

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.