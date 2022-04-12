Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …
Pays d’Aix
Dominated by the eponymous elegance of Aix-en-Provence, picturesque Pays d’Aix ('Aix Country'), is a classic Provençal territory of wooded hills, prosperous farms and vineyards, and charismatic stone villages perched on the hillsides that once gave them defensive advantages. Made perhaps most famous by Paul Cézanne, who painted this landscape extensively (especially the iron-grey eminence of Montagne Ste-Victoire) it still draws locals and foreigners alike to its many delights. Hiking is a popular pastime here, and there are some fabulous restaurants just a short drive from Aix.
Explore Pays d’Aix
- Musée Granet
Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …
- MMontagne Ste-Victoire
East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…
- CCaumont Centre d’Art
The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…
- CChâteau la Coste
The vine-clad slopes, woods and and olive groves of this Provençal estate are graced by harmonious examples of art and architecture, including work by…
- CCours Mirabeau
No streetscape better epitomises Provence’s most graceful city than this 440m-long, fountain-studded street, sprinkled with Renaissance hôtels…
- CCamp des Milles
Eight kilometres southwest of Aix is the town of Les Milles, where this imposing factory produced bricks and tiles from 1882 until 31 August 1939, when it…
- VVieil Aix
One of Aix' great charms is its historical centre: ramble through it, drinking in divine streetscapes as you choose which historical, cultural or culinary…
- CChâteau Simone
Wine has been grown here for longer than history records, and this vineyard still produces 80% of the wine bearing the Palette AOC. Vines surrounding the…
- FFondation Victor Vasarely
This gallery, 4km west of the city, was designed by Hungarian optical-art innovator Victor Vasarely (1906–97). An architectural masterpiece, it has 16…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pays d’Aix.
See
Musée Granet
Aix established one of France's first public museums here, on the site of a former Hospitallers' priory, in 1838. Nearly 200 years of acquisitions …
See
Montagne Ste-Victoire
East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…
See
Caumont Centre d’Art
The Caumont is a stellar art space housed inside the Mazarin quarter’s grandest 18th-century hôtel particulier (mansion). While there are three quality…
See
Château la Coste
The vine-clad slopes, woods and and olive groves of this Provençal estate are graced by harmonious examples of art and architecture, including work by…
See
Cours Mirabeau
No streetscape better epitomises Provence’s most graceful city than this 440m-long, fountain-studded street, sprinkled with Renaissance hôtels…
See
Camp des Milles
Eight kilometres southwest of Aix is the town of Les Milles, where this imposing factory produced bricks and tiles from 1882 until 31 August 1939, when it…
See
Vieil Aix
One of Aix' great charms is its historical centre: ramble through it, drinking in divine streetscapes as you choose which historical, cultural or culinary…
See
Château Simone
Wine has been grown here for longer than history records, and this vineyard still produces 80% of the wine bearing the Palette AOC. Vines surrounding the…
See
Fondation Victor Vasarely
This gallery, 4km west of the city, was designed by Hungarian optical-art innovator Victor Vasarely (1906–97). An architectural masterpiece, it has 16…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Pays d’Aix
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.