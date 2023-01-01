Square Maurice Gardette

In the heart of the vibrant 11e, this square was first laid out in 1872 on the former site of the Ménilmontant slaughterhouses, and in 1979 was transformed into the charming little park you see today. Filled with elms, chestnuts, silver birches and magnolias, with hollyhocks, irises and asters blooming in spring and summer, it's a favourite with locals and makes an idyllic spot for a picnic. Dating from 1899, the wrought-iron bandstand at its centre hosts occasional concerts.