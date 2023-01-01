Brasserie BapBap

BapBap, whose name means 'Brassée à Paris, Bue à Paris' (Brewed in Paris, Beloved in Paris; the latter a twist on 'drunk in Paris', as in 'consumed in Paris'), brews craft beer in an iron-girdered 20th-century warehouse turned garage. Saturday brewery visits (English available; book online) include a peek at the filtering, boiling, whirlpool and fermentation tanks, plus five tastings. Its street-front shop sells its brews and also offers dégustation (tasting).

Alternatively, nip into neighbouring Hop Malt Market to buy some bottles.

Blue-labelled BapBap Originale is a fruity pale ale mixing wheat and barley malts with hops; yellow-labelled Blanc Bec is like an American wheat beer; while red Vertigo is a dry India pale ale (IPA) with lots of fabulous hoppy body.