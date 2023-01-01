Parc de Belleville

Atop a hill 128m above sea level, this lovely park unfolds over 4.5 hectares of urban greenery, with fountains, trimmed hedgerows, a gargantuan slide, a toboggan ride and climbing frame for kids. From the panoramic terrace at the top of the park, on rue Piat, there are fabulous views of the city. Its tucked-away vineyard has 140 vines producing 2kg to 3kg of grapes each per year; its wines are sold around October, following the harvest.