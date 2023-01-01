Musée Édith Piaf

This private museum in Ménilmontant, some 1.5km from the birthplace of the iconic singer Édith Piaf and closer to her final resting place in Père Lachaise, follows the life and career of the ‘urchin sparrow’ through memorabilia, recordings, personal objects, letters and other documentation. Admission is by reservation only at least several days in advance; you'll receive the door codes upon booking. Donations are welcome. Be aware that there are several flights of stairs, and that only French is spoken.