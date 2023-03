One block east of bd de Belleville, narrow rue Dénoyez was known for years as Paris' most dazzling street-art street, with everything from litter bins and flower pots to lamp posts and window shutters on the narrow backstreet being smothered in colourful graffiti. Recent commercial development means some artists' workshops on the street have been demolished and only one side (the western side) retains its psychedelic street art.