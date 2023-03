Built between 1863 and 1868 on the site of a former church, Notre-Dame de la Procession, this distinctive church with twin towers rising 68m was designed by architect Théodore Ballu and consecrated in 1910. It's linked to bd Richard-Lenoir by the Jardin Truillot, a 5600-sq-metre coulée verte ('green belt') walkway that opened in 2018.