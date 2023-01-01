Collection Pinault – Paris

This much-anticipated art museum occupies the Bourse de Commerce, an 18th-century rotunda that once held the city's grain market and stock exchange. Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed the ambitious interior, where three floors of galleries will display contemporary works collected by François Pinault, who previously teamed up with Ando to open Venice's Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana. Exhibitions will span varying scales and media, from painting, sculpture, photography and video to installations. It's slated to open in June 2020.

Ando's design preserves the building's historic elements, including the 40m-high frescoed cupola, while drawing in natural light through a concrete cylinder inserted in its core.

Another highlight will be a gastronomic restaurant, La Halle aux Grains, by fêted chef Michel Bras.