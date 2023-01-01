Musée en Herbe

One of the city’s great backstreet secrets, this children’s museum is a surprise gem for art lovers of every age. Its permanent exhibition changes throughout the year and focuses on the work of one artist or theme through a series of interactive displays.

Captions are in English as well as French, children get a jeu de piste (activity sheet) to guide and entertain, and additional workshops and guided visits for kids and adults – hands-on art workshops, afternoon tea, early-evening aperitifs and so on (most around €10 excluding admission; reserve in advance) – add to the playful experience.