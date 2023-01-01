Forum des Halles

Paris' main wholesale food market stood here for nearly 800 years before being replaced by this underground shopping mall in 1971. Long considered an eyesore by many Parisians, the mall's exterior was finally demolished in 2011 to make way for its golden-hued translucent canopy, unveiled in 2016. Below, four floors of stores (125 in total), 23 restaurants, cafes and fast-food outlets, and entertainment venues including cinemas and a swimming pool, extend down to the city's busiest metro/RER hub.

Spilling out from the canopied centre is the Jardin Nelson Mandela.