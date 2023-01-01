Église St-Eustache

Just north of the gardens adjoining the city’s old marketplace, now the Forum des Halles, is one of the most beautiful churches in Paris. Majestic, architecturally magnificent and musically outstanding, St-Eustache was constructed between 1532 and 1632 and is primarily Gothic. Artistic highlights include a work by Rubens, Raymond Mason's colourful bas-relief of market vendors (1969) and Keith Haring's bronze triptych (1990) in the side chapels.

Outside the church is a gigantic sculpture of a head and hand entitled L’Écoute (Listen; 1986) by Henri de Miller.

One of France’s largest organs, above the church’s western entrance, has 101 stops and 8000 pipes dating from 1854. Free organ recitals at 5pm on Sunday are a must for music lovers; there are also various concerts during the week – schedules and prices are listed online. Audioguides (€3) are available from reception.