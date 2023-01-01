Église St-Germain l’Auxerrois

Built between the 13th and 16th centuries in a mixture of Gothic and Renaissance styles and with similar dimensions and ground plans to those of Notre Dame, this once royal parish church stands on a site at the eastern end of the Louvre that has been used for Christian worship since about 500 CE. The church has been hosting Notre Dame's worship services since the cathedral's devastating fire of 2019.

After being mutilated in the 18th century by clergy intent on 'modernisation' and damaged during the Revolution, the church was restored by the Gothic Revivalist architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in the mid-19th century. Peek inside at its fine Renaissance stained glass.