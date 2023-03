A blushing sandstone church in Glaine-Montaigut, 20km southwest of Thiers, makes a worthwhile detour. The Romanesque church's interior, brightly coloured with stripes and fleur-de-lys designs, has been nicely restored. Look out for griffins and centaurs peeping out from its carved capitals. If it isn't open, enquire at Auberge de la Forge opposite.