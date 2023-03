This castle keep is the stocky centrepiece of the medieval walled town of Montpeyroux, 12km north of Issoire. Montpeyroux's fortifications were built as a place to retreat during fires and attacks. Visitors can climb up the 33m-high tower, built in the 12th century, for a vantage point over the village's labyrinth of sandstone lanes, and across the Chaîne des Puys and Monts du Cantal.