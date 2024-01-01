Église St-Gènes

Auvergne

It's worth a peep inside this collegiate church, whose foundations date back to the 6th century, to admire its medieval murals and fine 19th-century organ.

  • Notre Dame Cathedral in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    22.91 MILES

    Clermont-Ferrand’s skyline broods with volcanic stone, but its most impressive edifice is Cathédrale Notre-Dame, whose 108m twin spires pierce the sky…

  • Musée de la Coutellerie

    Musée de la Coutellerie

    0.03 MILES

    Split across two buildings, this museum gives an entertaining account of cutlery-making history. In number 23, a kid-friendly sound-and-light show evokes…

  • Volcan de Lemptégy

    Volcan de Lemptégy

    29.12 MILES

    Feel the Auvergne's smouldering terrain beneath your feet at this mined volcanic site, across the main road from amusement park Vulcania. In summer, at…

  • Musée d'Art Roger Quilliot

    Musée d'Art Roger Quilliot

    21.25 MILES

    Housed in an Ursuline convent 3km northeast of central Clermont, the city’s premier gallery takes design cues from NYC’s Guggenheim, its white spiral…

  • Musée Mandet

    Musée Mandet

    21 MILES

    Dating back to 1866, the Musée Mandet's splendid collection of art is arranged across two atmospheric hôtels particuliers (town houses). Exploring these…

  • "Michelin Adventure" facade, a French museum dedicated to the Michelin group located in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    L'Aventure Michelin

    21.78 MILES

    Yes, it’s a temple dedicated to the Auvergne’s world-famous tyre brand, but the 'Michelin Adventure' is a crowd-pleasing attraction. Gallery spaces are…

  • Gazebo in the Parc des Sources, Vichy, France.

    Parc des Sources

    19.71 MILES

    Vichy's centrepiece is the huge Parc des Sources, the town's oldest park. Dating to the mid-18th century, the park is lined with chestnut and plane trees…

  • Abbey Saint Austremoine, Issoire, France.

    Abbatiale St-Austremoine

    25.81 MILES

    Issoire is the proud home of the Auvergne’s most extravagantly decorated Romanesque church. The exterior of this 12th-century edifice is festooned with…

