Two contrasting churches combine at Église St-Blaise: the concrete outer shell of a 1931 art-deco church, resembling something of a Soviet space rocket, and at the rear an original 17th-century chapel guarding Vichy’s Vierge noire (black Madonna statue). The interior is aglow with 20th-century stained glass and bronzed mosaics, as well as frescoes depicting some of France’s famous churches.