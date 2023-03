Chug a mouthful of reputedly healing waters at the Hall des Sources, a late-19th-century atrium resembling an art-deco greenhouse. The water is naturally fizzy with a saline tang, if you're curious.

Not all of the nine sources of Vichy's reputedly healing waters are freely accessible: some, like the Source de l’Hôpital, also within the Parc des Sources, require a medical prescription.