Vichy's centrepiece is the huge Parc des Sources, the town's oldest park. Dating to the mid-18th century, the park is lined with chestnut and plane trees and encircled by 700m of wrought-iron-canopied colonnade, added in the 19th century.

With Les Célestins and the Hall des Sources at its northern end, and the opera and casino at its southern end, the Parc des Sources is an ideal starting point to explore Vichy's spa history and belle-époque architecture.