Notre Dame du Port Belvédère

Clermont-Ferrand

LoginSave

Follow signs from rue Robertus to a staircase leading to head-on views of the extraordinarily detailed stonework on the Notre Dame du Port church.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Notre Dame Cathedral in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    0.25 MILES

    Clermont-Ferrand’s skyline broods with volcanic stone, but its most impressive edifice is Cathédrale Notre-Dame, whose 108m twin spires pierce the sky…

  • Lac Pavin and forest.

    Lac Pavin

    21.78 MILES

    This midnight-blue crater lake, enclosed by a fuzz of pine trees, lies 6km southwest of Besse. Blasted out of the earth by a volcanic explosion nearly…

  • Musée de la Coutellerie

    Musée de la Coutellerie

    22.65 MILES

    Split across two buildings, this museum gives an entertaining account of cutlery-making history. In number 23, a kid-friendly sound-and-light show evokes…

  • Volcan de Lemptégy

    Volcan de Lemptégy

    7.33 MILES

    Feel the Auvergne's smouldering terrain beneath your feet at this mined volcanic site, across the main road from amusement park Vulcania. In summer, at…

  • Château de Murol

    Château de Murol

    15.64 MILES

    Roosting on a basalt knoll above Murol village, the 12th-century Château de Murol offers peerless views along with insights into a brutish medieval past…

  • Musée d'Art Roger Quilliot

    Musée d'Art Roger Quilliot

    1.56 MILES

    Housed in an Ursuline convent 3km northeast of central Clermont, the city’s premier gallery takes design cues from NYC’s Guggenheim, its white spiral…

  • Musée Mandet

    Musée Mandet

    7.91 MILES

    Dating back to 1866, the Musée Mandet's splendid collection of art is arranged across two atmospheric hôtels particuliers (town houses). Exploring these…

  • Fontaines Pétrifiantes

    Fontaines Pétrifiantes

    14.44 MILES

    The Papon family put St-Nectaire's hot springs to creative use at the 'Petrifying Fountains', channelling the mineral-rich waters to make art. Calcium…

View more attractions

Nearby Clermont-Ferrand attractions

1. Basilique Notre Dame du Port

0.03 MILES

This architectural gem has all the key elements of a Romanesque church: semi-circular arches, a bulky silhouette and a broad headpiece. But its…

2. Fontaine d'Amboise

0.21 MILES

Two blocks north of the cathedral, this early-16th-century fountain has three tiers carved in a delicate Gothic style. It's the focal point of a pretty…

3. Cathédrale Notre Dame

0.25 MILES

Clermont-Ferrand’s skyline broods with volcanic stone, but its most impressive edifice is Cathédrale Notre-Dame, whose 108m twin spires pierce the sky…

4. Église St-Eutrope

0.39 MILES

Sprouting from the 5th-century site of one of Clermont-Ferrand's oldest churches is this magnificent 12th-century church, crowned with a prickly Gothic…

6. Musée Bargoin

0.48 MILES

Assembling a motley collection of ancient artefacts and modern design inside a stately 1903 building, the Bargoin is a good primer on Clermont old and new…

7. Place de Jaude

0.48 MILES

Just southwest of the old city, lined with bars and hotels, Clermont-Ferrand's monumental pedestrianised square is overlooked by a statue of heroic Celtic…

8. Statue of Vercingétorix

0.48 MILES

Since 1903, ancient Gaul's 'warrior king' has assumed a fearsome stance atop a horse in the middle of place de Jaude. The statue was created by Frédéric…