Clermont’s natural history museum is a pleasant enough rainy-day diversion. The first floor pays homage to the city’s most famous son, 17th-century polymath Blaise Pascal (with most displays in French only). Up on the second floor you’ll find mildly diverting displays of the Auvergne’s minerals, fauna and flora, including taxidermy that’s sure to be a hit with the kids (look for the humongous California seal).