Musée Bargoin

Assembling a motley collection of ancient artefacts and modern design inside a stately 1903 building, the Bargoin is a good primer on Clermont old and new. Explore the ground floor's excellent display of archaeological finds, which includes Roman mosaics and Etruscan vases (explanations in French only). The first floor hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary photography and art. Recent archaeological finds are sometimes displayed on the second floor, if you want to see what’s new in the ancient world.

On the upper floors, games, activities and kid-friendly explanations cater nicely to museum wanderers of all ages.