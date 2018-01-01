Amsterdam and Bruges Weekend Tour from London

On the Friday you will have an overnight departure by coach and ferry to Holland arriving in Amsterdam on Saturday morning about 9am.On the Saturday a breakfast stop will be made before arriving in Amsterdam. On arrival in the city you can begin the day with a trip on the famous canal boats (own expense), after which your tour guide will introduce you to the city, including a walking tour of the sights from Dam Square to the Museum District where you will have the opportunity to visit the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum and the Heineken Beer Museum. At the end of the tour you will have the afternoon to explore the city at leisure before making your own way to the hotel for check in later in the afternoon.Optional tour: Amsterdam canal boat & Red Light District tour ( Approximately €30). The optional tour price of €15 includes the canal boat trip on Saturday morning. Please book with your guide on the coach before arrival in Amsterdam. Meeting in the hotel reception in the evening you can join our guide for a tour of Amsterdam's famous Red Light District 15€. The tour cost includes return transport from the hotel and a 1 hour walking tour with your local guide who will introduce you to some of the cities more colourful nightlife! There will be some free time in the center to eat, drink or visit a coffee shop before returning to the coach for the journey back to the hotel.Sunday Morning after breakfast at the hotel, depart Amsterdam and begin the journey south, stopping to visit a traditional Windmill and Cheese Farm, where you will also see a demonstration of clog making (traditional wooden shoes) and a chance to buy some Dutch souvenirs before you continue the journey south into Belgium and the picturesque city of Bruges for the afternoon.Departure from Bruges is late afternoon, with a short stop on the way at PJ’s chocolates (near Ostend). This is an opportunity to take home some famous Belgium chocolates. The journey will continue to the port of Calais in France for the evening ferry back to the UK, with arrival late Sunday evening. Arrival in UK towns will depend on sailing times and immigration formalities.Your guide will always try to get you back to London in time for the last Tube, sometimes this will not be the case and you will have to arrange other means of transport such as night buses or taxi.