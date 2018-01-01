Welcome to Calais
A mere 34km from the English port of Dover (Douvres in French), Calais makes a convenient launching pad for exploring the majestic Côte d'Opale.
Top experiences in Calais
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Calais activities
Amsterdam and Bruges Weekend Tour from London
On the Friday you will have an overnight departure by coach and ferry to Holland arriving in Amsterdam on Saturday morning about 9am.On the Saturday a breakfast stop will be made before arriving in Amsterdam. On arrival in the city you can begin the day with a trip on the famous canal boats (own expense), after which your tour guide will introduce you to the city, including a walking tour of the sights from Dam Square to the Museum District where you will have the opportunity to visit the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum and the Heineken Beer Museum. At the end of the tour you will have the afternoon to explore the city at leisure before making your own way to the hotel for check in later in the afternoon.Optional tour: Amsterdam canal boat & Red Light District tour ( Approximately €30). The optional tour price of €15 includes the canal boat trip on Saturday morning. Please book with your guide on the coach before arrival in Amsterdam. Meeting in the hotel reception in the evening you can join our guide for a tour of Amsterdam's famous Red Light District 15€. The tour cost includes return transport from the hotel and a 1 hour walking tour with your local guide who will introduce you to some of the cities more colourful nightlife! There will be some free time in the center to eat, drink or visit a coffee shop before returning to the coach for the journey back to the hotel.Sunday Morning after breakfast at the hotel, depart Amsterdam and begin the journey south, stopping to visit a traditional Windmill and Cheese Farm, where you will also see a demonstration of clog making (traditional wooden shoes) and a chance to buy some Dutch souvenirs before you continue the journey south into Belgium and the picturesque city of Bruges for the afternoon.Departure from Bruges is late afternoon, with a short stop on the way at PJ’s chocolates (near Ostend). This is an opportunity to take home some famous Belgium chocolates. The journey will continue to the port of Calais in France for the evening ferry back to the UK, with arrival late Sunday evening. Arrival in UK towns will depend on sailing times and immigration formalities.Your guide will always try to get you back to London in time for the last Tube, sometimes this will not be the case and you will have to arrange other means of transport such as night buses or taxi.
3-Night Tour of Amsterdam and Bruges from Cambridge
Day 1 (Friday):Meet your guide in central Cambridge at 7.30pm on Friday evening and set off by coach to the ferry port. Day 2 (Saturday):Travel overnight by ferry to the Netherlands, arriving early Saturday morning, and after a stop for breakfast (own expense), arrive in Amsterdam around 9am. If you decide to take part in the optional Amsterdam Canal Boat & Red Light District Tour (payable direct; book with your guide on the coach before arrival in Amsterdam), begin your day with a morning boat cruise around Amsterdam's famous canal ways. Alternatively, spend some time exploring the city independently before meeting back up with the rest of your group for a guided walking tour of the city (included). Discover Amsterdam's scenic canals, historic monuments, and rich cultural heritage as you stroll from Dam Square to the Museum District, and have chance to visit the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum, or the Heineken Beer Museum (entrance fees not included). At the end of the tour, you will have the afternoon to explore the city at your leisure before making your own way to the hotel for check in later in the afternoon.For those that chose the optional tour, your guide will pick you up from the hotel in the evening for a 1-hour walking tour of Amsterdam's famous Red Light District. After soaking up the electric atmosphere of Amsterdam by night, enjoy some free time to visit the restaurants, coffee shops, and bars, before being dropped back at the hotel. Day 3 (Sunday):After breakfast at the hotel (included), jump back on the coach and travel south towards Belgium, stopping along the way to visit a historic windmill, sample some Dutch cheeses, and watch a demonstration of clog making (traditional wooden shoes). There will also be chance to pick up some traditional Dutch souvenirs before you cross the border into Belgium.Spend the afternoon in the picturesque Belgian city of Bruges, where you'll enjoy a guided walking tour of the UNESCO-listed historic center, then have free time to browse the shops, stroll along the canals, or visit the museums. Leave Bruges in the late afternoon and make a quick stop at PJ’s Chocolates near Ostend, where you'll have chance to purchase some delicious Belgium chocolates. Finally, cross the border into France and continue to the port of Calais to catch an evening ferry back to the UK. You will arrive back in England late on Sunday evening and be transferred back to Cambridge. The exact arrival time in Cambridge will depend on sailing times and immigration formalities.
3-Day Amsterdam and Bruges Tour from Eastbourne
Your 3-day tour begins with an overnight departure on Friday by coach and ferry to Netherlands, arriving in Amsterdam on Saturday morning at approximately 9:00am. A breakfast stop will be made before arriving in Amsterdam (at own expense).On arrival in the city you can begin the day with a trip on the famous canal boats (own expense), after which your tour guide will introduce you to the city, including a walking tour of the sights from Dam Square to the Museum District where you will have the opportunity to visit the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum and the Heineken Beer Museum (all museum visits at own expense). At the end of the walking tour you will have the afternoon to explore the city at leisure before making your own way to the hotel for check-in later in the afternoon. On Sunday, after breakfast at the hotel, depart Amsterdam and begin our journey south, stopping to visit a traditional Windmill and Cheese Farm, where you will also see a demonstration of clog making (traditional wooden shoes) and a chance to buy some Dutch souvenirs before you continue our journey south into Belgium and the picturesque city of Bruges for the afternoon.Departure from Bruges is late afternoon, with a short stop on the way at PJ’s chocolates (near Ostend). This is an opportunity to take home some famous Belgium chocolates. The journey will then continue to the port of Calais in France for the evening ferry back to the UK, with arrival late Sunday evening. Arrival in the UK towns will depend on sailing times and immigration formalities.
3-Day Amsterdam and Bruges Tour from Brighton
Friday: Overnight departure by coach and ferry to Holland arriving in Amsterdam on Saturday morning about 9am.Saturday: A breakfast stop will be made before arriving in Amsterdam. On arrival in the city you can begin the day with a trip on the famous canal boats (*extra charge), after which your tour guide will introduce you to the city, including a walking tour of the sights from Dam Square to the Museum District where you will have the opportunity to visit the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum and the Heineken Beer Museum! (Museum visits at own cost.)At the end of the tour you will have the afternoon to explore the city at leisure before making your own way to the hotel for check in later in the afternoon.Sunday: After breakfast at the hotel you will depart Amsterdam and begin our journey south, stopping to visit a traditional Windmill and Cheese Farm, where you will also see a demonstration of clog making (traditional wooden shoes) and a chance to buy some Dutch souvenirs before we continue our journey south into Belgium and the picturesque city of Bruges for the afternoon.Departure from Bruges is late afternoon, with a short stop on the way at PJ’s chocolates (near Ostend). This is an opportunity to take home some famous Belgium chocolates. The journey will continue to the port of Calais in France for the evening ferry back to the UK, with arrival late Sunday evening. Arrival in UK towns will depend on sailing times and immigration formalities.
3-Day Amsterdam and Bruges Tour from Bournemouth
Friday: Overnight departure by coach and ferry to Holland arriving in Amsterdam on Saturday morning about 9am.Saturday: A breakfast stop will be made before arriving in Amsterdam. On arrival in the city you can begin the day with a trip on the famous canal boats (*extra charge), after which your tour guide will introduce you to the city, including a walking tour of the sights from Dam Square to the Museum District where you will have the opportunity to visit the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum and the Heineken Beer Museum! (Visits to museums at own expense.)At the end of the tour you will have the afternoon to explore the city at leisure before making your own way to the hotel for check in later in the afternoon.Sunday: After breakfast at the hotel you will depart Amsterdam and begin our journey south, stopping to visit a traditional Windmill and Cheese Farm, where you will also see a demonstration of clog making (traditional wooden shoes) and a chance to buy some Dutch souvenirs before we continue our journey south into Belgium and the picturesque city of Bruges for the afternoon.Departure from Bruges is late afternoon, with a short stop on the way at PJ’s chocolates (near Ostend). This is an opportunity to take home some famous Belgium chocolates. The journey will continue to the port of Calais in France for the evening ferry back to the UK, with arrival late Sunday evening. Arrival in UK towns will depend on sailing times and immigration formalities.
3-Day Amsterdam and Bruges Tour from Oxford
Friday: Overnight departure by coach and ferry to Holland arriving in Amsterdam on Saturday morning about 9am.Saturday: A breakfast stop will be made before arriving in Amsterdam. On arrival in the city you can begin the day with a trip on the famous canal boats (*extra charge), after which your tour guide will introduce you to the city, including a walking tour of the sights from Dam Square to the Museum District where you will have the opportunity to visit the Van Gogh Museum, Rijksmuseum and the Heineken Beer Museum! (Visits at own expense.)At the end of the tour you will have the afternoon to explore the city at leisure before making your own way to the hotel for check in later in the afternoon.Sunday: After breakfast at the hotel you will depart Amsterdam and begin our journey south, stopping to visit a traditional Windmill and Cheese Farm, where you will also see a demonstration of clog making (traditional wooden shoes) and a chance to buy some Dutch souvenirs before we continue our journey south into Belgium and the picturesque city of Bruges for the afternoon.Departure from Bruges is late afternoon, with a short stop on the way at PJ’s chocolates (near Ostend). This is an opportunity to take home some famous Belgium chocolates. The journey will continue to the port of Calais in France for the evening ferry back to the UK, with arrival late Sunday evening. Arrival in UK towns will depend on sailing times and immigration formalities.