American D-Day Beaches Tour from Bayeux

The tour departs Bayeux, and while driving between sites, the English-speaking guide will also share anecdotes, veteran stories, and much more. When you arrive at each location, the guide will show you around, explain in detail what happened, and then allow free time to take photos, etc. Principal sites visited on this tour: La Cambe German Cemetery - We start this tour with a short visit to the largest German cemetery in Normandy. We feel it is important to explain to our clients the Axis side of events before we start talking about what America was required to do to end the war in Europe. Angoville-Au-Plain - At this location, you will hear the incredible story of Robert Wright and Kenneth Moore: two American Airborne Medics. For two days, these two brave men offered care to American and German soldiers in a 1000 years old church. Utah Beach - The westernmost landing beach that U.S. forces assaulted. Hear how events unfolded and the role that Theodore Roosevelt played in achieving ultimate success against the German defenders. Lunch stop - Time will be provided for you to have lunch Sainte Mere Eglise - An objective for the 82nd Airborne in the early hours of D-Day. Hear the incredible story of paratrooper John Steele, who got caught on the church steeple during the drop. Pointe Du Hoc - Hear the amazing story of the American Rangers who had to scale nearly 100ft cliffs to silence a German long range gun battery position. You will be in awe when you see the battle damage and the German bunkers that remain at this impressive site. Omaha Beach - This turned out to be the most difficult landing beach attacked on D-Day. Hear the harrowing stories of sacrifice, see the German positions that were almost impossible to overcome, and hear stories of bravery that finally allowed the U.S. to prevail. Normandy American Cemetery and Visitor Center - This is a fitting end to the tour. You will be able to spend time in the Visitor Center and walk the magnificent 172 acres of the cemetery. You will be able to pay your respects to many of the people you will have heard about during the tour. You also pass by other sites of interest where the guide will share stories.