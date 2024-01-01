The family home of landscape painter Emmanuel Lansyer (1835–93) is now a museum displaying more than 100 of his paintings, his collection of Japanese art, and works by Canaletto, Millet, Piranese, Manet and Corot. Situated in the citadel, left up the hill from the Porte Royale. At research time it was closed for renovations until 2019.
Maison-Musée Lansyer
Touraine
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.1 MILES
Spanning the languid Cher River atop a graceful arched bridge, Chenonceau is one of France's most elegant châteaux. It's hard not to be moved and…
27.13 MILES
Villandry's six glorious landscaped gardens à la française are some of France's finest, with more than 6 hectares of kitchen gardens, cascading flowers,…
23.64 MILES
This extraordinary museum – an absolute gem! – spotlights France's renowned compagnonnages, guild organisations of skilled craftspeople who have created…
26.65 MILES
Romantic, moat-ringed Azay-le-Rideau is celebrated for its elegant turrets, perfectly proportioned windows, delicate stonework and steep slate roofs…
19.58 MILES
The most exciting Loire château to open to visitors in years, Gaillard is the earliest expression of the Italian Renaissance in France. Begun in 1496, the…
19.56 MILES
It was at the invitation of François I that Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519), aged 64, took up residence in this grand manor house, built in 1471. An admirer…
0.04 MILES
Loches’ vast hilltop citadel is the size of a small town – a few lucky people even live here! Inside you can visit the Logis Royal and the Donjon et…
19.77 MILES
Perched atop a rocky escarpment above town, Amboise's castle was a favoured retreat for all of France's Valois and Bourbon kings. Only a few of the…
Nearby Touraine attractions
0.02 MILES
This Romanesque church, in the Cité Royale near the Logis Royal, contains the tomb of Agnès Sorel, Charles VII’s mistress, who lived in the château during…
0.04 MILES
Loches’ vast hilltop citadel is the size of a small town – a few lucky people even live here! Inside you can visit the Logis Royal and the Donjon et…
0.06 MILES
At the northern end of the Cité Royale stands the royal residence of Charles VII and his successors, originally built as a medieval fortress but later…
0.16 MILES
At the southern end of the Cité Royale, the rectangular, 36m-high Donjon (Tour Carrée; defensive tower) was Loches’ original medieval stronghold, built…
9.8 MILES
This quirky château is still furnished much as it was 150 years ago when it belonged to Polish count, financier, railroad magnate and friend-of-Napoleon…
11.02 MILES
Idyllically situated amid rolling countryside near Céré-la-Ronde, this turreted château, furnished by the family in the late 19th and early 20th centuries…
14.1 MILES
Spanning the languid Cher River atop a graceful arched bridge, Chenonceau is one of France's most elegant châteaux. It's hard not to be moved and…
17.71 MILES
Perched quietly beneath an imposing 12th-century donjon (keep), the town of Montrichard, 9km east of Chenonceau, is a perfect spot for a fizzy break. Just…