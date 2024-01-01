Maison-Musée Lansyer

The family home of landscape painter Emmanuel Lansyer (1835–93) is now a museum displaying more than 100 of his paintings, his collection of Japanese art, and works by Canaletto, Millet, Piranese, Manet and Corot. Situated in the citadel, left up the hill from the Porte Royale. At research time it was closed for renovations until 2019.

