This quirky château is still furnished much as it was 150 years ago when it belonged to Polish count, financier, railroad magnate and friend-of-Napoleon-II Xavier Branicki. The eclectic decor includes a Cuban mahogany spiral staircase, a piano once played by Chopin and a treasury filled with Turkish hookahs and other spoils from the 17th-century Battle of Vienna. Situated 18km east of Loches and 40km southeast of Amboise.